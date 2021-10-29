Tunis (Tunisia), Oct 29 (PTI) Indian table tennis players G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai reached the men's doubles final of the WTT Contender Tunis after beating Nandor Ecseki and Adam Szudi 3-2 here on Friday.

Sathiyan and Harmeet registered a spectacular come from behind victory, getting the better of the Hungarian pair 8-11 12-14 11-9 11-8 11-9 in the semi-finals clash.

Also Read | ?Dimuth Karunaratne Is Vicky Kaushal Lookalike! Cricket World Cup Compares Sri Lankan Skipper With Bollywood Actor in Interesting Tweet (View Pic).

The Indian duo will take on Emmanual Lebesson and Alexandre Cassin of France in the finals.

In the mixed doubles event, Sathiyan paired with top-ranked Indian paddler Manika Batra.

Also Read | 10-0! Jose Mourinho Starts AS Roma Managerial Career in Style by Defeating Serie D Side Montecatini.

The Indian duo lost 2-3 to the French combine of Emmanual Lebesson and Jia Nan Yuan in a close fought semifinal.

Sathiyan and Manika cruised to a two game lead but lost momentum conceding the match 11-7 11-9 6-11 9-11 9-11.

Later in the day, Sathiyan will take on Dang Qiu of Germany in the men's singles quarterfinals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)