Sports News | Yash Thakur Registers Second-best Bowling Figures by LSG Bowler in IPL History

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Yash Thakur on Sunday registered the second-best bowling figures for LSG in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 25-year-old pacer achieved this feat during the IPL match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium.

In the match, Yash ended up with figures of 5/30 in four overs at an economy rate of 7.82. He got the wickets of Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed.

The best figures by an LSG bowler in IPL history is by England's Mark Wood, who registered 5/14 in four overs against Delhi Capitals (DC) last year.

Yash Thakur became the third bowler to bag a five-for against GT after Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star Umran Malik (5/25) at Wankhede, 2022 and SRH veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar (5/30) in Ahmedabad, 2023.

LSG won the toss and opted to bat first. The hosts were reduced to 18/2 at one point. A 73-run partnership between skipper KL Rahul (33 in 31 balls, with three fours) and Marcus Stoinis (58 in 43 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) put LSG in a decent position again.

Later, knocks from Nicholas Pooran (32* in 22 balls, with three sixes) and Ayush Badoni (20 in 11 balls, with three fours) helped LSG put a moderate 163/5 in their 20 overs.

Umesh Yadav (2/22) and Rashid Khan (1/28) were among the wickets for GT.

Chasing 164 runs, GT did have a fine start as skipper Shubman Gill (19 in 21 balls, with two fours) and Sai Sudharsan (31 in 23 balls, with four boundaries) formed a 54-run opening stand, but pacer Yash Thakur's five-wicket haul (5/30) and Krunal Pandya's economical 3/11 blew GT away. Despite Rahul Tewatia (30 in 25 balls, with two fours and two sixes) putting up a fight, GT were skittled out for 130 in 18.5 overs, losing by 33 runs.

Thakur's fifer earned him the 'Player of the Match' honours. LSG is in third place on the points table with three wins and a loss, giving them six points. GT is in seventh place, having won two and lost three. They have a total of four points. (ANI)

