Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Krunal Pandya delivered the most economic four-over spell for his franchise in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 33-year-old accomplished this feat against Gujarat Titans (GT) at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Pandya took 3/11 in four overs, at an economy rate of 2.75. His unbelievable spell saw him get wickets of Sai Sudarshan, BR Sharath and Darshan Nalkande. IPL 2024: Yash Thakur Stars With Five-Wicket Haul As Lucknow Super Giants Clinch Comprehensive 33-Run Win Over Gujarat Titans.

This is the most economical spell of four overs by an LSG bowler in IPL. Pandya broke his own record, having previously delivered a 2/11 in four overs spell against Punjab Kings back in 2022. Mark Wood, the English fast bowler, also delivered a four-over spell of 5/14 against Delhi Capitals last year.

Krunal loves playing against GT it seems as numbers prove it. In five matches, he has taken six wickets against the franchise at an average of 17.66 and an economy rate of 5.3. He has also maintained a strike rate of 20 against GT. He has also scored 51 runs in five innings against GT at an average of 17.00, with the best score of 23*, often coming down the order.

LSG won the toss and opted to bat first. The hosts were reduced to 18/2 at one point. A 73-run partnership between skipper KL Rahul (33 in 31 balls, with three fours) and Marcus Stoinis (58 in 43 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) put LSG in a decent position again. Later, knocks from Nicholas Pooran (32* in 22 balls, with three sixes) and Ayush Badoni (20 in 11 balls, with three fours) helped LSG put a moderate 163/5 in their 20 overs.

Umesh Yadav (2/22) and Rashid Khan (1/28) were among the wickets for GT.

Chasing 164 runs, GT did have a fine start as skipper Shubman Gill (19 in 21 balls, with two fours) and Sai Sudharsan (31 in 23 balls, with four boundaries) formed a 54-run opening stand, but pacer Yash Thakur's five-wicket haul (5/30) and Krunal Pandya's economical 3/11 blew GT away. Despite Rahul Tewatia (30 in 25 balls, with two fours and two sixes) putting up a fight, GT skittled out for 130 in 18.5 overs, losing by 33 runs. Yash Thakur Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need To Know About Lucknow Super Giants’ Star in IPL 2024.

Thakur's fifer earned him the 'Player of the Match' honours. LSG is in the third place at the points table with three wins and a loss, giving them six points. GT is in seventh place, having won two and lost three. They have a total of four points.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)