Hyderabad, Sep 22 (PTI) Young Hyderabad FC goalkeeper Manas Dubey has joined I-League side TRAU FC on a season-long loan deal, the club said on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old has been with Hyderabad FC since 2019 as a part of the reserve side before joining the first team squad for the club under Manolo Marquez, during the 2020-21 Indian Super League campaign.

The 6"5' goalkeeper, who trained under HFC Goalkeeping Coach Marc Gamon last season, will look to continue his progress with the Manipur-based club, which finished third in the 2020-21 I-League season. PT ATK

