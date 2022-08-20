London, Aug 20 (AP) Wilfried Zaha underlined his importance to Crystal Palace with two more goals as his team picked up a first Premier League win of the season by fighting back to beat Aston Villa 3-1 on Saturday.

The forward, who scored for Palace in a 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Monday, swiftly canceled out Ollie Watkins' fifth-minute opener at Selhurst Park before converting on the rebound after his penalty in the 58th was saved by Emiliano Martinez.

Also Read | AIFF Elections: Bhaichung Bhutia, Kalyan Chaubey Among Others in Fray for President's Post.

Substitute Jean-Philippe Mateta grabbed the Eagles' clinching goal with his first touch, with Zaha again involved.

Zaha has now scored in each of the Eagles' last seven top-flight victories and was given a standing ovation when he was brought off late on.

Also Read | India vs Pakistan Tickets for Asia Cup 2022 Sold Out, Fans Pour Dirhams To Watch Iconic Rivalry Renew in UAE.

Patrick Vieira's team also had Jeffrey Schlupp's goal disallowed for offside during a dominant performance.

Villa faded fast after the rapid start, though did hit the crossbar through Leon Bailey at 1-1, and manager Steven Gerrard will leave south London with plenty to ponder.

Villa has lost both of its away games so far, while winning at home to Everton. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)