Harare [Zimbabwe], August 18 (ANI): India captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to field first against Zimbabwe in the first ODI of the three-match series at Harare Sports Club on Thursday.

Led by the returning KL Rahul - who takes the captaincy reins in Rohit Sharma's absence - India are in good ODI form, winning five of their last six matches.

Also Read | India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs ZIM Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

On the other hand, the hosts are in a rhythm of their own, claiming a 2-1 series triumph over Bangladesh.

Speaking at the time of toss, India captain KL Rahul said, " We will bowl first. Looks like a good wicket, it's an early start, so could have a bit of moisture. Good opportunity to bowl first and exploit the first hour. A lot of guys have got opportunities, good chances to challenge themselves and their skills. Looking forward to a good show. He (Deepak Chahar) was unfortunate to miss out for a long time, excited for a few coming back after injuries."

Also Read | NED vs PAK Dream 11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI For Netherlands vs Pakistan 2nd ODI 2022 at Hazelaarweg.

Speaking at the time of toss, Zimbabwe skipper Regis Chakabva said, "We would have bowled first as well, but this looks like a good wicket and will stay true for the rest of the day. It's something we've spoken about (about top-order collapses), looking to sort it out. We've got Ngarva and Marumani coming in."

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj.

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Sean Williams, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (capt & wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Bradley Evans, Victor Nyauchi and Richard Ngarava. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)