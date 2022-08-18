India have not played Zimbabwe in a while in international cricket and their three-game ODI series is a welcome break in the trend. Although India will have a few key members missing on the tour, the Men in Blue still have a brilliant pool of second-string players that is as good as the main team. KL Rahul will lead the visitors and the fans will be happy to see the Indian opener back in the squad after a brief spell on the sidelines with injury. India had fielded their fringe players on their tour of West Indies recently and that ended on a victory note and this series is expected to end on similar lines. Zimbabwe comes into the series on the back of a 2-1 win over Bangladesh and their confidence is certainly high at the moment. Zimbabwe versus India will be telecasted on the Sony Ten network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 12:45 PM IST. Virat Kohli Completes 14 Years in International Cricket, Cricket Australia Revisits His 133* Against Sri Lanka in Hobart

Sikandar Raza is the talisman for Zimbabwe when it comes to their batting. He scored for fun in the recently concluded series versus Bangladesh and he is one player that can hold the innings together. Innocent Kaia and Wesley Madhevere have the potential to score big but need to spend some time in the middle. Brad Evans is a wicket-taking option but needs to work on his economy rate.

K L Rahula and Shikhar Dhawan will open the innings for India with Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda pushing for inclusion in the middle order. Ishan Kishan will also be pushing for a place in the team but might be left disappointed. Kuldeep Yadav has got an opportunity to impress the team management and all eyes will be on him as he remains the team's frontline spinner.

When is India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI will be played at Harare Sports Club in Hahare on August 18, 2022 (Thursday). The IND vs ZIM cricket match has a scheduled start time of 12:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), with the toss at 12:15 pm.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI 2022 on TV?

Sony Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs ZIM ODI series 2022 in India and will provide live telecast of the matches live on its channels, Fans can tune into Sony Six, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 4 to watch India vs ZIM 1st ODI match live telecast on their TV sets. The IND vs ZIM match will also be available on DD Sports for DD Free Dish users.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI 2022?

Sony Liv, the official OTT platform of Sony, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs ZIM ODI series 2022 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch live streaming of India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI online. India are the firm favorites to win this contest and should secure a routine win in Harare.

