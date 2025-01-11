Udaipur, Jan 11 (PTI) Sixteen-year-old defender Mohammed Kaif, a product of Zinc Football Academy, has secured a five-year contract with 2021 Indian Super League champions Hyderabad FC.

Born to former Santosh Trophy player Mohammed Sayeed, this transfer marks a significant milestone for the promising young talent from Makrana, Rajasthan.

Also Read | Recent El Clasico Results: A Look at Last Five Real Madrid vs Barcelona Matches Ahead of Spanish Super Cup 2025 Final.

Kaif became the first footballer from Rajasthan in over 40 years to represent India and has excelled on the international stage in both 2023 and 2024.

He played a key role in winning two SAFF Cup titles and participated in the AFC Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers. Currently, Kaif is attending the India Under-20 training camp ahead of the Under-20 SAFF Cup in May 2025.

Also Read | Al-Orobah vs Al-Hilal, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Saudi Arabian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

His journey began at the AIFF 3-star rated Academy, where he was scouted at just 10 years old in 2018. His development at the Academy culminated in an exceptional performance in the AIFF Under-17 Youth League.

As a centre-back and a fan of Spanish legend Sergio Ramos, Kaif has become an inspiration for countless rural and tribal players aspiring to make a mark in football.

Dhruv Sood, CEO of Hyderabad FC, said: “We are excited to welcome Mohammed Kaif to Hyderabad FC. We've been tracking his progress for some time and are pleased he sees HFC as the perfect platform for his further development.

"Kaif has been integral to the India Under-17 national team, captaining the side at the international level. At Hyderabad FC, we aim to provide a platform for talented young players to fulfil their potential, and we're confident Kaif will grow as a player and become an important asset to our team.”

Kaif's signing is the second major transfer from Zinc Football Academy, following goalkeeper Sahil Poonia's move to Bengaluru FC in 2022. 7/21/2024

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)