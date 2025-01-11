It has been a while since Al Hilal were challenged in the Saudi Pro League title race but this season, Al-Ittihad are going strong. Al-Hilal finds themselves second in the points table with 34 points from 13 matches. They are two points adrift of league leader Al-Ittihad, who have won five games on the bounce. Al-Hilal face Al Orobah next this evening wherein they will look for a win to get their winning sequence going. Al Orobah are 13th in the points table and have four losses in their last five matches. They will need to play well to match the level of the champions. Al Orobah versus Al-Hilal will be streamed on the Sony Liv app from 7:15 PM IST. 'Imagine Lionel Messi Would Become Coach of Cristiano Ronaldo': Daniil Medvedev Reacts On Andy Murray Guiding Novak Djokovic Ahead of Australian Open 2025.

Aleksander Mitrovic will lead the attacking line for Al Hilal as they line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Abdullah Al-Hamdan is the preferred choice in the playmaker role while the wide positions should be filled by Malcom and Salem Aldawsari. Ruben Neves and Sergej Milinković-Savić are one of the first names on the team sheet and should occupy their midfield slot.

Al Orobah last played football prior to the winter break and lost that tie 0-1. Emmanuel Boateng remains the preferred choice for the lone striker role and the team will opt for five in midfield. Former Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma is all set to start at the heart of defence. Mohammed Al-Qarni and Karlo Muhar will sit deep and try and shield the backline. Cristiano Ronaldo Mocks Al-Akhdoud Goalkeeper Paulo Vitor After Scoring Successful Penalty for Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Match, Video Goes Viral.

When Is Al-Orobah vs Al-Hilal, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match? Date Time and Venue

Al-Orobah will take on Al-Hilal in the ongoing Saudi Pro League 2024-25 on January 11. The Al-Orobah vs Al-Hilal SPL match will be played at the Al Jouf University Sports Stadium and it starts at 7:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Al-Orobah vs Al-Hilal, Saudi Pro League 2024 Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the Saudi Pro League in India. Fans in India are likely to find the live telecast viewing option of the Al-Orobah vs Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD TV channels. For the Al-Orobah vs Al-Hilal online viewing option, read below.

Is Al-Orobah vs Al-Hilal, Saudi Pro League 2024, Live Online Streaming Available?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for the Sony Sports Network will provide Saudi Pro League 2024-25 live streaming online for fans in India. Those looking for an online viewing option can watch the Al-Orobah vs Al-Hilal live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Al Hilal have quality in all positions and should win this tie comfortably.

