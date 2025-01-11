It’s always an entertaining and nail-biting contest when the two elite football clubs with quality players in their squads face each other. Europe’s top two clubs Real Madrid and Barcelona had been dominating the continental tournaments and often battle for the Spanish league supremacy with Cups and League title on the line. Now both sides will face each other in the Spanish Super Cup 2025 final with the El Clasico match scheduled to be played on late Sunday night as per Indian standard time. Check out some of the previous El Clasico results between Real Madrid and Barcelona. Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup Final 2025 After Los Blancos Beat Mallorca 3–0.

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona - October 2024

The recent match between Real Madrid and Barcelona was played in the La Liga 2024-25 season. It was Hansi Flick’s first official El Clasico match and Barcelona sent out a major statement with a 4-0 win at Santiago Bernabeu.

In reality, Los Blancos made the biggest summer addition by acquiring Kylian Mbappe, but the side's supreme individuals succumbed to the might of Barca's La Masia-infused collective cohesion. With an ‘Offside trap’ constantly disturbing the Real Madrid attack, Barcelona not only kept the clean sheet but managed to break the Madrid defence line on a counter-attack. Flick's side ran riot in the second half with a rejuvenated Robert Lewandowski netting a brace before teenage sensation Lamine Yamal added a third with his weaker right foot and the red-hot Raphinha completed a massive win

Real Madrid 3-2 Barcelona - April 2024

Real Madrid was close to the La Liga 2023-24 title but a win over their bitter rival is always more satisfactory. Even though Carlo Ancelotti’s men were all but confirmed champions by the final whistle of Barcelona's trip to the Santiago Bernabeu in April, the side left no doubt playing like a champion through-out the match. It was a blockbuster meeting with Barcelona threatening to break the shackles on multiple occasions while Madrid responded back with their pacey wingers. Lamine Yamal Confirms Long-Term Commitment to Blaugrana, Says ‘Barcelona Is the Club of My Life’.

Barca opened the account with Andreas Christensen's sixth-minute header but Madrid responded with a Vinicius Junior’s penalty. Fermin Lopez reinstalled Barca's lead which was then wiped out by Lucas Vasquez’s goal. Then step up the attacking midfielder Jude Bellingham, who side-footed home at the far post to secure bragging rights and an 11-point La Liga lead for Madrid.

Real Madrid 4-1 Barcelona - January 2024

Just like this season, Barca and Real Madrid met in the final of the Spanish Super Cup 2024. Barca won the last final however in 2024, Real Madrid got their sweet revenge hammering Xavi’s side during the final event in Saudi Arabia.

Quick-fire strikes from Vinicius handed Real a massive advantage as Los Blancos pounced on the sloppy defending from Barca. Experienced Robert Lewandowski pulled one back with a cracker-goal. But then the Brazilian attacker stepped up again and completed a remarkable hat-trick just six minutes before half-time.

Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid - October 2023

Entering the La Liga 2023-24 season as defending champions, Barcelona had a rough start to the season and their title-defence took a big hit after falling to an agonising late defeat at home to Madrid. Captain Ilkay Gundogan bagged his first goal for Barcelona but Real Madrid came back strong in the second half.

Summer signing Jude Bellingham shone in the match with his unbelievable start to the season and scored a winner handing him ‘megastar’ status instantly amongst the Madrid fanbase. Barcelona Stars Dani Olmo and Pau Victor Available for Selection After Being Granted Temporary Registration Amid Legal Dispute With LaLiga.

Barcelona 0-4 Real Madrid - April 2023

A Karim Benzema show that detected Real Madrid’s Post-Ronaldo era continued with the star French man bagging a hattrick against their eternal rivals Barcelona in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final. Barca with a one-goal advantage had a step in the final but Benzema’s masterclass overshadowed the Barca side. The Frenchman fired an accurate finish home from 20 yards shortly after the restart, with a penalty and a neat lifted effort securing the match after a 2-1 victory over Osasuna in the final.

Even though both sides have fought against each other on multiple occasions, each battle bringing out best out of every player on the field, the past results hardly matter in any El Clasico. Fans will be excited to watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico as another Spanish Super Cup Final.

