Srinagar Mayor, Others Advised Home Quarantine After Corporator's Brother Tests Positive

Srinagar, May 4 (PTI) The entire top brass of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation, including the mayor, have been asked to go on home quarantine after the brother of a corporator tested positive for novel coronavirus, officials said on Monday.

The corporator had accompanied the mayor and other officials of the civic body on several sanitation drives in the city.

Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu, Deputy Mayor Parvaiz Qadri and Commissioner Gazanfar Ali are among the 22 corporators and officials of the corporation who were directed to strictly undergo home quarantine, the officials said.

They have been asked to do so till the COVID-19 test report of the corporator, whose brother had tested positive on Sunday, is received, officials said.

The photographers' team has also been asked to go on home quarantine. PTI

