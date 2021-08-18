American actors Sterling K. Brown and Randall Park have joined hands for an untitled action-comedy set up at Amazon Studios. According to The Hollywood Reporter, apart from starring in the project, Sterling and Randall will be serving as the producers via their respective banners, Indian Meadows and Imminent Collision. The Lord of the Rings TV Series Is Arriving on September 2 Next Year On Amazon Prime Video.

Alex Tse, who co-created the Hulu series 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga', will serve as the scriptwriter. The project is being described as in the vein of '48 Hrs.', the 1982 movie starring Eddie Murphy and Nick Nolte, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The script will revolve around the story of two estranged childhood best friends, to be played by Sterling and Randall, who will find themselves on opposite sides of the law after growing up. Nine Perfect Strangers Trailer Out! Nicole Kidman’s Series To Stream on Amazon Prime Video From August 20 (Watch Video).

Framed and on the run, the two must survive each other long enough to clear their names and stop an international criminal enterprise. Hieu Ho and Michael Golamco of Imminent Collision, Danielle Reardon will also serve as executive producers.

