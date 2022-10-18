Actor Subodh Bhave, who will be seen playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the upcoming film Har Har Mahadev, revealed that the films unit members used to fall at his feet with respect every time he walked in on the set in the outfit of his character of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Bus Bai Bus: Subodh Bhave Explains How It Is Going To Be Different From the Usual Dance and Singing Reality Shows.

The actor said that ultimately the audience decides the fate of a film but for actors it's important that they preserve the sanctity of their role. He shared, "Whether you are a good actor or not, the audience decides after watching the film. But before that, the most important thing when you play a character is that you have to preserve the sanctity of the role. Acting comes later."

He spoke about the treatment he used to receive on the film's set, "Whenever I used to come on the set dressed as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, our director Abhijit Deshpande would come first and fall at my feet. My producers would also fall at my feet whenever they were present on the set. But they fell at the feet of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and not of Subodh Bhave." Anurag Kashyap on Reports of Kill Bill Adaptation, Says 'It's Foolish to Remake a Classic'.

He added, "You should learn to respect the character you are going to play and the costume that the character wears. When you respect that outfit, you also respect the person wearing it and their thoughts".

Har Har Mahadev narrates the inspirational story of a real battle which was led by Bajiprabhu, where only 300 soldiers fought off a 12000-strong enemy army and won. Touted to be Marathi cinema's first multilingual film, Har Har Mahadev has been produced by ZEE Studios and directed by Abhijeet Deshpande. The film also stars Sharad Kelkar, Amruta Khanvilkar and Sayli Sanjeev and is set to hit the theatres on October 25, 2022.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2022 09:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).