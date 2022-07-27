Marathi actor, writer and producer Subodh Bhave, who will be seen hosting a chat show, Bus Bai Bus, has talked about how it is going to be different from the usual dance and singing reality shows. Subodh is known for his work in Marathi cinema and was recently seen in the romantic drama, Tula Pahate Re. While talking about hosting a show, he said: "I always wanted to do something out of the box. Singing and dance reality shows formats are becoming monotonous nowadays, hence I was willing to do something different. When I was approached with the concept of Bas Bai Bas, I loved it and didn't think twice before saying yes." Tu Chal Pudha Song: Siddharth Jadhav, Swwapnil Joshi, Amruta Khanvilkar and Other Marathi Celebs Unite to Pay Ode to Unsung Heroes Fighting COVID-19 Crisis (Watch Video).

He shared that he had shot a few episodes with Nach Baliye 7 fame Amruta Khanvilkar, Amruta Fadanvis, a banker and wife of the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis and Supriya Sule, a politician. These celebrities will be appearing in different episodes and will share some secrets and interesting incidents of their life and profession.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by सुबोध भावे(Subodh Bhave) (@subodhbhave)

He added: "I love to be a part of reality shows with original concepts. Although I'm playing just a mediator in this show, the celebrity guests and five women contestants who will be asking the questions to the celebrity will take centrestage." Bus Bai Bus will be starting from July 29 on Zee Marathi.

