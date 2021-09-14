The wait is almost over! Succession season three finally has a premiere date. The Emmy-winning show's third season will come out on October 17, nearly two years after the last episode of season two aired. The news regarding the premiere date was shared by the show's official Twitter handle. A new poster featuring the star cast was also released. As per Variety, the production on the third season of 'Succession' from creator Jesse Armstrong, was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and began in New York City last November. Succession Season 3: HBO’s Super Hit Show Is Returning in October.

HBO also sent out the official logline for the upcoming season: "Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of Season two, Logan Roy begins Season 3 in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war." For the unversed, the show's action will pick up where it left off, after Kendall (Jeremy Strong) stabbed his father, Logan (Brian Cox), in the back at a press conference at which he was supposed to take the fall for Waystar Royco's misdeeds. Succession Season 3: Adrien Brody Roped In to Play a Billionaire Businessman Josh Aaronson in the HBO Show.

"This is the day his reign ends," Kendall said to the attendees of the press conference. Logan, watching from a yacht in the Mediterranean, wore a Mona Lisa smile as he watched Kendall attempt to oust him. HBO released a teaser for the upcoming season in July, which not only included a preview of the infighting among the Roys, but also plenty of the show's meme-able moments, like Shiv (Sarah Snook) spitting into a book.

The Season 3 cast consists of Cox, Strong, Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Harriet Walter, James Cromwell, Natalie Gold, Juliana Canfield, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Zoe Winters and Jeannie Berlin. Alexander Skarsgard, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae, Adrien Brody, Hope Davis and Dasha Nekrasova join the cast this season.

Armstrong, who serves as the showrunner, is also the executive producer of the show along with Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, and Will Ferrell.

The hit series won seven Emmys for its second season, including one for outstanding drama.

