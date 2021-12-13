The Junior Roys are getting screwed up at every turn. Whoever has seen the final episode of the third season of Succession can never forget how Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin) sat on the floor helplessly, being comforted by his elder brother Kendall (Jeremy Strong), a role reversal of a lovely scene that came in the episode earlier. Let's not forget the pained eyes of Shiv (Sarah Snook), learning of the double betrayal by two of her close family members, which allowed their despotic father Logan (Brian Cox) to steamroll over them once again. Succession season 3 allows Logan Roy yet another victory. Succession Season 3 Finale Does Not Disappoint Fans and These Tweets Are Proof!

No, I haven't forgotten Kendall, who hit his lowest in emotional breakdown earlier that episode. After surviving the poolside suicide attempt, Kendall breaks down in front of his siblings and confesses killing the 'waiter kid', that happened in season 1 finale. In a rare moment of siblinghood boring through egos, Shiv and Roman, despite some crass jokes from his side, did console him. When they learn that GoJo is taking over Waystar and that Logan would pave way for Mattson (Alexander Skarsgard) to head the board, the siblings team up. They believe they have the veto power over Logan's decision, which they got from the divorce conditions between Logan and their mother, Caroline, whose second wedding to Peter is a major setting for the events of the final episode.

But their father is already prepared for this attack. And he is also warned. He makes Caroline readjust the divorce conditions, the latter pretty sure being influenced by her new husband Peter, who definitely is getting some benefits from Logan. Despite Roman's pleadings, Logan goes Shiv is further betrayed when she realises that it is her husband Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) who would have tipped off Logan about their imminent betrayal. By doing so, he seems to have returned to his father-in-law's good books, while also giving back to his wife, who he felt was humiliating him with her higher position of power earlier in the season. He has also gotten his crony, and the Roys's cousin, Greg (Nicholas Braun) back to his side.

So out of all Succession 3 posters, this one best represents the finale:

What Does Season 4 Mean to All of Them?

Their father's mean moves have left Shiv, Roman and Kendall devastated, Shiv and Roman more so. With GoJo having more stakes in the company, and Logan effectively making his kids' status on the board amount to nil, they feel more of helpless pawns right now.

Kendall had a more impassive face during the course of these events, as if he had already borne a lot of injuries and is now immune to further pain. But that doesn't mean he is still out of his downward spiral. While he has his two siblings on the same boat as him, it is still silly for him to trust them anymore, going by their history together. Kendall might take a backseat for the politics that his other siblings might play, but we are not counting him out when matters get thick.

Shiv, in season 4, is more likely to get jabs and burns from Tom, while reeling at the fact that her father never trusted her enough to give her the charge of his company, as he kept on promising. But she is still the smarter of the Roy siblings, and therefore, it is in her that we trust to find a strategy to tackle Logan. Tom and Shiv's already-brittle marriage will go through some very rough rocks in the next season.

Roman looks perhaps the most affected, as his belief that his father's care for him amounted to something got shattered. Then there is also the matter of Gerri (J Smith-Cameron), who would of course, opt for self-preservation and side with Logan, than help out her young lover (or whatever, their relationship is). In season 4, there is a possibility of seeing a subdued Roman, where the infamous barbs and cracks would be more to hide the pain and betrayal.

We have not forgotten their 'eldest' brother Connor (Alan Ruck), who stood upto his other siblings, after Kendall accidentally referred to himself as the eldest. He is still the diciest player in the game, who may not look important, but he is also not someone to be ignored. Season 4 may seem that we finally to see another marriage - between Connor and Willa, though we don't really want to bet on that to happen.

Greg has decided to sell his soul to the devil, going by his last conversation with Tom, because souls are boring. He is also having his tryst with royalty, trying to woo the young Contessa, but knowing his knack of screwing things up, we aren't very sure how that would go. In any case, his mentor's marriage is already on a downslide and that might not give him enough confidence.

Finally, there is Logan, who once again emerged a winner, though at what cost, we aren't sure. He might relish the victory over his kids, but I don't really see him trying to bend himself to Mattson's management decisions. There is also the matter of his health troubles working themselves up on him. Most curious observation in the season 3 finale episode that we got through Connor is that Logan is trying some herbal stuff to increase his virility. Is he now planning another kid who won't disappoint him? If so, who is the mother then?

Succession has already been renewed for a fourth season, so expect plenty of Roy drama when it arrives in 2022. We will be waiting!

