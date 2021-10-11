We are stepping on the third week of October 2021, and there are several interesting movies and series releasing on OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. Talking about the biggest release of the week it would be Rashmi Rocket, which is all set to premiere on ZEE5 on October 15. Helmed by Akarsh Khurana, the film is about an inspiring story of a small-town girl, who overcomes all societal barriers to become a national-level athlete, but her glory is hampered when she is asked to undergo a gender test. The sports drama stars Taapsee Pannu, Priyanshu Painyuli and Abhishek Banerjee. Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu Proves Why She Is Our Favourite in Just Three Mere Minutes of an Intriguing Trailer.

Another big release of the week would be Little Things Season 4, which is all set to stream on Netflix from October 15. Directed by Ajay Bhuyan and Ruchir Arun. Mithila Palkar, Dhruv Sehgal's comedy-romance series will be back again with magical final season and much more mature side of love. Another interesting release of the week would be Sardar Udham, which will drop on Amazon Prime Video on October 16. Shoojit Sircar's directed biographical film about Udham Singh, a revolutionary freedom fighter best known for assassinating Michael O'Dwyer in London to take revenge for 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar. The flick stars Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. Sardar Udham: Vicky Kaushal Shares a Reel vs Real Still From the Film, Applauds Shoojit Sircar for Recreating Scenes So Aptly.

Let's quickly take a complete look at the series and movies releasing on the OTT platforms this week:

Series and TV Shows Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Another Life S2: October 14, 2021

2. Little Things S4: October 15, 2021

3. You S3: October 15, 2021

4. Karma's World: October 15, 2021

Amazon Prime Video

1. I Know What You Did Last Summer: October 15, 2021

Sony LIV

1. Tabbar: October 15, 2021

MX Player

1. Sanak - Ek Junoon: October 15, 2021

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Just Beyond: October 13, 2021

2. Succession S3: October 18, 2021

Movies Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Convergence - Courage in Crisis: October 12, 2021 | Documentary

2. The Movies That Made Us S3: October 12, 2021 | Documentary

3. The Forgotten Battle: October 15, 2021 | Dutch

4. The Four of Us: October 15, 2021

5. The Trip: October 15, 2021

Amazon Prime Video

1. Udanpirappe: October 14, 2021 | Tamil

2. Friendship: October 15, 2021 | Tamil

3. Sardar Udham: October 16, 2021

ZEE5

1. Jinne Jamme Saare Nikamme: October 14, 2021 | Punjabi

2. Rashmi Rocket: October 15, 2021

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Sanak: October 15, 2021

2. Seetimaarr: October 15, 2021 | Telugu

So which series/films are you most excited about? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. Stay tuned to know about every upcoming OTT releases of the week!

