Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3 Are Now Available in India

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): Microsoft on Monday announced that Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 are now available in India via commercial authorised resellers, authorised retail and online partners at a starting price of Rs 98,999, Rs 72,999, and Rs 98,999 respectively.Designed with mobile productivity at its core, the latest Surface line-up products are more versatile, adaptable, and personal.The all-new Surface Pro X is Microsoft's thinnest, lightest, most powerful and most connected 2-in-1 laptop ever. Pairing elegance with cutting-edge performance, it gives you more ways to be productive and achieve your goals.Measuring a mere 7.3mm and weighing at 774g, Surface Pro X stands out with a brilliant 13" edge-to-edge PixelSense Display and signature 3:2 ratio to help you maximise your workspace.The device also features a custom processor developed in partnership with Qualcomm that delivers best-in-class graphics performance for true PC capability, integrated connectivity and low power consumption, and is coupled with full solid-state drive (SSD) size and speed, and dual 4K video output via USB-C.Curated for the modern worker, Surface Pro X will offer you ultimate mobility and lasting speed with the all-day battery life of up to 13 hours, fast-charging to about 80 per cent within just an hour and LTE connectivity. So, you're able to stay in touch and collaborate with one another efficiently.Redesigned from the inside out, Surface Pro 7 is more powerful than ever with the latest quad-core, 10th Generation Intel Core processor, making it 2.3 times faster than previous generations. With its greater performance, users can work and play their way virtually anywhere. Surface Pro 7 now comes in 2 colours - Black and Platinum.Complete your experience on the Surface Pro 7 with the new and improved Signature Type Cover, Arc Mouse & Pen that complement your style with a choice of rich colours - that come in Ice Blue, Poppy Red, Black and Platinum.While the all-new Surface Laptop 3 retains its iconic slim, sleek and lightweight design but is now twice as fast as previous generations, with faster multitasking and improved graphics.Now available in two sizes, 13.5 and 15 inches, the Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch features the latest 10th Generation Intel Core Processor for improved speed and performance, while the Surface Laptop 3 15-inch brings a larger display to the Surface Laptop family with an elegant, all-metal design and strong graphics performance powered by a custom AMD processor. (ANI)

