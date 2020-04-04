Tablighi Members Moving Like 'human Bombs': Himachal BJP Chief

Shimla, Apr 4 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajeev Bindal on Saturday alleged that the Tablighi Jamaat members were moving like "human bombs" to thwart efforts of the country to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"The Centre and state governments are leaving no stone unturned in the decisive fight against the COVID-19," Bindal said in a statement. "But some people, including Tablighi Jamaat, members are moving like human bombs to thwart their efforts."

About 130-crore Indians are following lockdown instructions to contain the deadly COVID-19, but "some anti-human" people are trying to discourage their efforts ignoring the seriousness of the disease, the state BJP president claimed.

A religious congregation at Nizamuddin West in south Delhi has become a major hotpot for the spread of COVID-19, with the Centre saying at least 1,023 of the nearly over 3,000 confirmed cases had been found to be linked to just "one place", a reference to the congregation.

