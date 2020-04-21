Take Measures to Fight COVID-19 Even After Lockdown Period: Arunachal Pradesh CM

Itanagar, Apr 21 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday urged BJP Mahila Morcha members to spread awareness on the need to take precautions against novel coronavirus even after the nationwide lockdown is lifted.

Once the lockdown period ends, people stranded outside the state will start arriving and that is when strict measures are to be in place to stop spread of the novel coronavirus, he said in a video message. Social distancing and mandatory use of face masks outside homes are required to fight the coronavirus pandemic and it should be explained to the people, he said. "Due to risk of the virus entering the state through a potential carrier coming from outside the state, 11 check gates along the Assam-Arunachal border have been made operational while rest have been closed.

"The frontline workers on duty in these check gates being provided with all safety kits and equipment," an oficial communiqu quoted him as saying.

The chief minister reiterated that the state has no shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits and order would be placed for additional kits.

Khandu said, Arunachal will have two specialized COVID-19 hospitals one in Itanagar (Western zone) and the other in Pasighat (Eastern zone).

An Ayurveda institute has been identified as COVID-19 hospital in Pasighat.

A suitable place would be identified as COVID-19 hospital in an isolated area of the state capital so that the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), presently designated as the lone COVID-19 facility in the state, could once again become available to other patients.

This was the third such conference by Khandu with party workers within a month.

BJP Mahila Morcha state president Higio Aruni was present during the video conference.

