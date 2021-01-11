Washington [US], January 10 (ANI): In another subsequent blowout to the American social networking app Parler, now Amazon has also suspended the company from its web hosting platform, with effect from Monday midnight. This comes as a third blow to the social networking app after Google and Apple banned it from their respective app stores.

According to The Verge, these bans come after the accusations that the social media app was fostering calls to violence ahead of, and following, the raid on the US Capitol. Now, unless Parler finds another web hosting service, it will go offline following Sunday night.

Parler's CEO John Matze said that the site could be offline for up to a week "as we rebuild from scratch." Matze said that the company had prepared for such an event, "by never relying on amazons [sic] proprietary infrastructure and building bare metal products."

He accused Amazon, Google, and Apple of a coordinated attack to kill competition. "We were too successful too fast, Matze wrote. "You can expect the war on competition and free speech to continue, but don't count us out."

As per The Verge, earlier Amazon Web Services' (AWS) trust and safety team wrote in a letter to Parler that, "Because Parler cannot comply with our terms of service and poses a very real risk to public safety, we plan to suspend Parler's account effective Sunday, January 10th, at 11:59 PM PST,"

On Saturday (local), a group of Amazon employees had demanded the company to sever its relationship with Parler and stop providing web hosting services to it.

Parler has become popular among supporters of President Trump, as platforms like Twitter and Facebook tightened their moderation policies. Screenshots from Parler, showed posts, known as parleys, calling for Vice President Mike Pence to face a firing squad, and encouraging "Patriots" to return to Washington D.C. on January 19, with weapons.

While Google removed the app from its Play Store on Friday (local time). Following suit on late Saturday (local time) Apple also banned Parler from its App Store. (ANI)

