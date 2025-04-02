Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): If you are fond of watching comedies like 'Ted Lasso' and 'Shrinking or thrilling shows such as 'Severance', then there is good news, as Apple TV+ is available in India.

"We're delighted to continue to roll-out Apple TV+ on Prime Video with the launch in India today bringing Prime Video customers an even greater selection of TV shows and films, all in one app experience," Kelly Day, Vice President of International, Prime Video said in a statement shared in the press release.

From April 2, Apple TV+ is available via Prime Video in India as an add-on subscription.

So, the viewers can enjoy comedies like Ted Lasso and Shrinking, thrilling dramas--from Severance and The Morning Show to Slow Horses and Disclaimer--as well as epic sci-fi like Silo, hit movies like Wolfs and The Gorge and much more, as per the press release.

"Over the years, we've built Prime Video India as a first-stop entertainment destination offering a wide selection of premium programming including Indian and international Originals, movies and series on our service, and over 75,000 hours of additional content selection across genres through 25+ Indian and international add-on subscription partners," said Gaurav Bhasin, head of marketplace (add-on subscriptions and movie rentals), Prime Video, India.

Eddy Cue, Apple's SVP of Services, expressed his excitement, saying, "Viewers have been loving the ability to subscribe to Apple TV+ on Prime Video, and we're pleased to now launch this offering in India."

Apple TV+ joins Prime Video India's extensive collection of add-on subscription options, such as Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, BBC Player, MGM+, Sony Pictures - Stream, Anime Times, Crunchyroll, Animax+GEM, CN Rewind, FanCode, Channel K, Chaupal, Hoichoi, and Manorama Max, among others. Available at Rs 99 per month in India, Prime members who subscribe to Apple TV+ via Prime Video can stream exclusive shows and movies with new releases weekly. (ANI)

