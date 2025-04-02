IPL 2024 winners Kolkata Knight Riders and IPL 2024 runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad will be locking horns at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata for the 15th match of IPL 2025. The KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 match is the fourth game for both teams in the ongoing contest. As of now, the road has been rough, both teams have won only one and lost the other two of the three they played so far. Kolkata Knight Riders had the worst season among all teams, currently at the last spot, after two big losses in the first and last IPL 2025 game they played, and a bad NRR of -1.428, the lowest. Sunrisers Hyderabad have won their first game, and then have two back-to-back losses. KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 15.

The KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 match is the first chance for Sunrisers Hyderabad to take revenge for the humiliating loss in the IPL 2024 final, where KKR blocked them from winning the championship. KKR lost the campaign opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and their last game against Mumbai Indians, while SRH now have two back-to-back losses, against Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals. Interestingly, the only win for both sides came against Rajasthan Royals. KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Final Stat Highlights: Mitchell Starc, Venkatesh Iyer Star As Dominant Kolkata Knight Riders Cruise to Third IPL Title Win.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Comprising of all the big-name T20 specialist batters Sunil Narine, Quinton de Kock, Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, and Ramandeep Singh, the KKR batting line-up has struggled in the first three matches. However, they are all proven top-class hitters, so KKR should be keeping their trust in the pack. Spencer Johnson has been poor with the ball but has been constantly chosen over Anrich Nortje, and can be trusted again. Varun Chakaravarthy is the side's ace spinner, he should stay, along with the prime pacers Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora.

KKR Playing XI vs SRH

Sunil Narine, Quinton de Kock(Wk), Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora

Impact Players: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Mayank Markande

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Nitish Kumar Reddy, the lethal top-order of Sunrisers Hyderabad failed in the last match against Delhi Capitals, however with proven quality, all the players should remain intact in their respective positions. Heinrich Klaasen and Aniket Verma the mid-order duo that helped SRH post a respectable total must not be altered either. Abhinav Manohar might get a chance again. Pat Cummins being the captain is staying, with other ace pacers Harshal Patel and Mohammad Shami. Zeeshan Ansari, who picked three wickets in the last match should have already booked his slot. KKR vs SRH IPL 2025, Kolkata Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens.

SRH Playing XI vs KKR

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(Wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (Captain), Zeeshan Ansari, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Shami

Impact Players: Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa

