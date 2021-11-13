Seoul [South Korea], November 13 (ANI): The launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is still a while away, but more and more rumours are surfacing each day. Well, there's now more to add to that excitement.

As per GSM Arena, a list of specs have been revealed that the handset is expected to sport when it finally becomes a real thing that's available in stores and all that - which should apparently happen in January.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: ‘Problem Incentivisation, Not Enforcement’, Supreme Court Pulls Up Centre Over Stubble Burning Issue.

So, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G is said to come with a 6.4-inch FHD+ 120 Hz AMOLED screen, a centre punch-hole cutout, 6GB of RAM, and a triple rear camera system, consisting of a 64 MP main sensor, paired with an ultrawide and a depth sensor.

The removal of the telephoto camera from the S20 FE seems odd indeed, we won't lie. Anyway, on the front, there's apparently a 32 MP camera for selfies.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: CM Arvind Kejriwal Calls Emergency Meeting As National Capital’s Air Quality Worsens.

The phone will be powered by either the Snapdragon 888 or the Exynos 2100, depending on the market. It will be offered for a "great price", in white, Lavender, Cream, and black.

The battery will be 4,500 mAh, with support for 15W charging, and both of those numbers are rather disappointing. An in-display fingerprint scanner will handle biometric authentication. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)