New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Instagram has introduced '1 Minute Music', a collection of music and folk clips available for use only on Instagram reels or stories. This includes music from over 200 Indian artists to inspire users in India to create more engaging content.

The new collection includes music from recording artists including Dhvani Bhanushali, Neeti Mohan, Shaan, Himanshi Khurana, Aniruth, and GV Prakaash Kumar. Instagram hopes that 1 Minute Music will make it more enticing for more artists to release their tracks on the collection as well, as per GSM Arena.

"Music is a catalyst for trends on Instagram today," says Paras Sharma, Director, Content and Community Partnerships, Facebook India (Meta). "With '1 Minute Music', we're now giving people access to an exclusive set of tracks they could use to make their reels more entertaining. We're also hoping this platform serves as a paradigm for established and emerging artists to share their own music, and create their own videos, all on Reels," he added.

The tracks will be accompanied by Instagram-exclusive music videos, with albums already released by Himanshi Khurana, Kaur B and Gurnazar Chattha. (ANI)

