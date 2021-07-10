Washington, July 10: While the launch of Apple's next iPhone series is still a few months away, tech-savvies are doing their best in researching what the upcoming lineup has in the bucket for its future users.

The recent report by Mashable India hints that the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini might not ship with LTPO OLED panels like the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, but there will be more changes to keep in mind going forward. Apple iPhone 13 Could Come With Reverse Wireless Charging Support: Report.

The news update sounds the most obvious piece of the report as it is not much of a surprise that the upcoming lineup will upgrade its camera sensors because the company always upgrades the camera features of their product while launching a new lineup.

A fresh case leak on Weibo obtained by Mashable India puts more confidence in the expectations. Multiple cases belonging to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini were leaked on Weibo, and shared by DuanRai on Twitter, showing massive differences between the iPhone 12's optical lens size.

The case on the Chinese microblogging website was added by a tipster who goes by the name 'Old Explosion Technology' who used measuring tools to ascertain the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini camera lens' size differences.

According to Mashable India, the Weibo tipster suggested that Apple may use an equivalent iPhone 12 Pro Max sensor within the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. This creates an opportunity that the less costly versions of the iPhone 13 lineup also support 'Sensor-Shift Optical Image Stabilization', as mentioned during a previous report.

Reportedly, this hardware addition is currently exclusive to the iPhone 12 Pro Max but might not be for long. If these features will be rolled out by Apple in the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13, then it will not just tout improved stabilization in various lighting conditions, but the larger sensors within the cameras will enable sharper image and video capture.

The lens cutout is also assumed to be very large in comparison to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, in the upcoming lineup that is slated to be announced during the third week of September.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)