Mumbai, January 25: Apple’s upcoming flagship smartphones, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, are expected to bring the most significant hardware leap for the series in several years. Recent leaks from industry analysts suggest that the premium models will debut in September 2026, featuring a transition to a cutting-edge 2nm manufacturing process. This shift is anticipated to offer a notable boost in processing power and thermal efficiency, further widening the gap between Apple’s professional and standard lineups.

In a departure from its traditional release strategy, Apple is reportedly considering a split-launch approach for the 2026-27 cycle. While the high-end Pro models are slated for their usual autumn release, reports indicate that the base iPhone 18 and the new "iPhone Air" model could be delayed until early 2027. This staggered timeline appears designed to give the premium Pro series a longer spotlight while managing the production complexities associated with the new chipset. Apple iPhone 18 Pro Leaks, Expected Specifications and Features.

iPhone 18 Pro Specifications and Features

The iPhone 18 Pro is tipped to be powered by the A20 Pro chip, the first to utilize TSMC’s 2nm process. The processor is expected to use Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module (WMCM) packaging, which integrates memory and processing units more tightly to enhance AI performance and battery life. On the display front, while sizes are likely to remain at 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, leaks suggest a 35% smaller Dynamic Island. This reduction is made possible by relocating certain Face ID components, such as the infrared flood illuminator, beneath the display.

Photography is set for a major hardware-level evolution with the inclusion of a mechanical iris. This feature would grant the rear camera variable aperture control, allowing users to manually adjust light intake. By providing physical control over depth of field and exposure, the iPhone 18 Pro could reduce its reliance on software-based computational processing, resulting in more natural background blur and improved performance in challenging lighting conditions.

iPhone 18 Pro Price in India

The introduction of 2nm silicon and advanced camera hardware is expected to influence the final cost of the devices. Preliminary leaks suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro could start at INR 1,34,900 in India, while the larger iPhone 18 Pro Max may carry a starting price of INR 1,49,900. These figures align with Apple’s current premium pricing structure for the Indian market, though final costs will depend on storage configurations and local import duties at the time of launch. iPhone 18 Pro Release Date in 2026 and Leaks.

Available in potential new shades such as Burgundy and Deep Purple, the iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to arrive in Indian retail stores shortly after its global unveiling in September 2026. This launch is also rumored to coincide with the debut of Apple’s first foldable device, making the latter half of the year a pivotal period for the company’s hardware portfolio.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

