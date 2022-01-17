Washington, January 17: Apple Support has confirmed that the iPhone 13 series does not have call noise cancellation, a feature that has been available on past iPhones for over a decade. As per GSM Arena, the accessibility feature that reduces ambient noise on phone calls when you are holding the receiver to your ear is no longer supported on the iPhone 13 series.

There's no further explanation as to why the feature is removed and it means all phone calls will remain without noise cancellation unless you have other hardware devices like headphones that come with built-in noise cancellation. Apple May Launch iPad Pro 2022 With MagSafe Charging Glass Logo.

It's curious to see why Apple is not offering phone noise cancellation on its latest devices despite the fact that the phones have the hardware in the form of a multi-mic system.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)