New Delhi, November 26: Apple is reportedly preparing to enter the foldable smartphone market with its first-ever folding iPhone. The device could debut alongside the upcoming iPhone 18 series. The iPhone Fold is also rumoured to be branded as the "iPhone Ultra", which is expected to arrive in 2026 if development stays on track.

Apple could launch its foldable iPhone with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in the second week of September 2026. As per a report of India Today, the upcoming iPhone fold model might be launched at a price of around USD 2,399 (approximately INR 2.15 lakh) in the US. The standard iPhone 18 is also expected to debut in early 2027, and reports suggest it may arrive with the iPhone 18e and the next-generation iPhone Air. OnePlus 15R, OnePlus Pad Go 2 Launch in India on December 17, 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

iPhone Fold Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per multiple reports, the iPhone Fold is anticipated to arrive with a premium design. The display panel and hinge mechanism are expected to play a major role in placing the price at the higher end of the market. Apple is rumoured to feature a crease-free folding display on the inside. The device will likely be powered by the A20 Pro chipset. The upcoming iPhone Fold is rumoured to feature a 7.8-inch display when opened, while it could offer a 5.5-inch cover screen. Moto G57 Power Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Date Revealed, Here’s Everything To Know About New Motorola G Series Smartphone.

Reports also suggest that Apple might reintroduce Touch ID, likely built into the side button instead of depending on Face ID. The device may come with four cameras, which may include a punch-hole front camera on the outer screen, an under-display camera, along with two 48MP sensors on the rear. The foldable display is expected to come with a 24MP under-screen camera. iPhone Fold battery may be equipped in between 5,400mAh and 5,800mAh units.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

