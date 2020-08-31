Washington [US], Aug 31 (ANI): Online streaming platform Netflix is offering limited free access to its Original movies and series for those who do not have an account. The company is offering a host of series to watch for free.

According to Mashable, the free Netflix TV shows and movies available to preview without a subscription include popular titles like 'Strangers Things', 'Bird Box', 'Grace and Frankie', 'Murder Mystery', 'Two Popes', and more. One would be able to watch movies in full with this free Netflix access offer, however, only the first episode is available for TV shows.

Netflix has also set up a dedicated page for streaming content for free on its platform. The company has revealed that one can browse the free content on computers including Windows and Macs along with Android devices.

But, as of now, the iOS, Smart TVs and FireOS-running devices do not support this feature. The company said that a 30-second skippable ad will be played before every title."Visit netflix.com/watch-free to get a peek at the type of entertainment you can expect from us by watching the first episode of some of our most popular shows," the company said.

Apple TV+ also has a similar feature where one can watch the first episode of select shows. However, this isn't the first time Netflix has introduced this sort of feature. Earlier, it previously made the first episode of 'Bard of Blood' free for anyone to watch.

Netflix also ran a campaign where the company offered users a one-month subscription for INR 5, so they aren't new to the free content business.

On top of this, Netflix was also not too long ago spotted testing a mobile-only plan for INR 349 that allowed users to stream content in HD. (ANI)

