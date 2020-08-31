Novak Djokovic will begin his bid for a fourth US Open title when he faces Damir Dzumhur in the opening round of US Open 2020 men’s singles encounter. Djokovic, World No 1, is the overwhelming favourite to win the US Open grand slam especially with Rafael Nadal withdrawing and Roger Federer out injured. A major win at the Flushing Meadows will take Djokovic, who has 17 grand slams, one short of Nadal and two far from Federer’s 20 tennis majors. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for all live telecast and free online streaming details for Djokovic vs Dzumhur 1st round match in US Open 2020, should scroll down for all information. Benoit Paire Tests Positive for COVID-19, to Withdraw From US Open: Report.

Djokovic is currently on a 28-0 winning record in this calendar year. He has won four titles, including the Australian Open, and is a firm favourite to clinch a fifth. He began the year with an ATP Cup win over Spain beating Nadal in the final singles match to win the trophy for Serbia. The top-seeded player then beat Dominic Thiem at Australian Open final before also seeing off Stefanos Tsitsipas in Dubai Open. Djokovic returned to action and clinched the Cincinnati Open last week extending his winning run to 28 games in 2020. Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal Object to Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil Proposal for Player Union.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of US Open 2020 Novak Djokovic vs Damir Dzumhur Men’s Singles first-round Match?

Novak Djokovic vs Damir Dzumhur match in US Open 2020 will be played at the Arthur Ashe stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York. The first-round match will take place on September 01, 2020 (Tuesday) and it has a tentative start time of 04:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Novak Djokovic vs Damir Dzumhur, Men’s Singles first-round Match of US Open 2020? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Fans can watch the Novak Djokovic vs Damir Dzumhur men’s singles first-round match in US Open 2020 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for US Open 2020 in India. To catch the live-action, fans need to tune into Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of US Open 2020 Novak Djokovic vs Damir Dzumhur Men’s Singles first-round Match Online in India?

You can also follow the opening round clash live on online platforms. Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the Novak Djokovic vs Damir Dzumhur first-round match live online for its fans in India. Fans can either log into hotstar.com or watch the match live on Hotstar mobile application.

