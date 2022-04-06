Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI): The key specs of an upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series SoC, which has speculatively been called Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, have now been revealed.

According to GSM Arena, a well-known tipster on Weibo has said that the upcoming chipset will have 4x Cortex-A710 CPU cores and 4x Cortex-A510 CPU cores alongside an Adreno 662 GPU.

That's just a step behind the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which trades one of the Cortex-A710 cores for an extra powerful Cortex-X2 core.

The upcoming chip will likely be named Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 as it would be in line with the company's revamped naming convention.

As per GSM Arena, there's still no information on who's going to make the chip. It could be based on Samsung's 4nm process or TSMC's 5nm. (ANI)

