Twenty Five Twenty One has come to an end last weekend. We are pretty sure the fans are feeling a deep void in their watching schedule now. TFTO has been a rollercoaster of emotions not just for the characters but for the fans as well. We do have grouse against the writer and the director with the way they ended the show without explaining some really burning questions. We always knew Baek Yi-jin (Nam Joo-hyuk) and Na Hee-do (Kim Tae-ri) won't be the endgame but the way it was handled seemed quite haphazard. In case anybody hasn't watched the finale, we aren't going to delve on it more. In fact, we would like to hype Na Hee-do and how she is mature beyond her screen age. Bae Suzy in My Love From Another Star, Kim Jun-ho in Twenty Five Twenty One - 5 Celeb KDrama Cameos Who Exist to Make The Leads Jealous!.

Kim Tae-ri played the role of Na Hee-do so sincerely that at times you will feel it's not the teenager Hee-do talking but the 30-year old Tae-ri. The way she handles certain key situations in her life without breaking down is simply amazing. But the most important is the way she handled her relationship with Baek Yi-jin, the man who's issues in life gets the better of him every time. Here are five reasons why if given a choice, follow Na Hee-do rather than Baek Yi-jin.

1. No Damsel In Distress

Nobody understands the fatigued damsel in distress trope better than Indians fed on commercial movies. So whenever we see a character like Na Hee-do, it makes us believe that is not a norm but an aberration. She loses out on her place in the national team as a fencer due to the economic crisis but she didn't give up hope. She even continued to work hard and won a gold medal.

2. Understanding what relationship truly means

Baek Yi-jin always seemed conflicted about everything from how to deal with the mishaps in his life to the demands of his job. Na Hee-do always understood him and gave him space to make sense of his surroundings. Yet Yi-jin confronts her for not getting his point. She even says one can't share just happiness in a relationship but sorrows too. She evens suggests him to seek therapy since he moving to the US as that country is more accepting towards it.

"That's why we are breaking up. We're lovers only during the good times and a burden to each other in the bad times." 💔 Hee do's wisdom is beyond her age. She knows it so well. 😭#TwentyFiveTwentyOneEp16 #TwentyFiveTwentyOne pic.twitter.com/BHvciN4ig2 — kdrama dumps ◡̈ (@seriiiyah) April 3, 2022

3. Practical thinking

In one of the episodes, Baek Yi-jin breaks down in the tunnel when his reporting on Yu-rim turns her into a traitor. Yu-rim is best friends with Hee-do and is also close to Baek Yi-jin. He feels guilty and even cribs how his job might put Hee-do at the receiving end as well. Hee-do confronts and then comforts him saying that's his job.

Twenty Five Twenty One, Episode 15 (2022) pic.twitter.com/7M5cZ55T4m — daisy han (@kdramadaisy) April 2, 2022

4. Respects boundaries

Baek Yi-jin was cagey about his relationship with Hee-do and she understood that. When he was busy covering several stories, she didn't push him for meetups and even argued with anyone who tried to gaslight her against him. Having dealt with a similar environment with her mother, she approached her relationship differently, like a mature individual. Here's How the Korean Drama Crash Landing On You Borrowed This Great Line From Irrfan Khan's The Lunchbox.

5. No self-loathing

Na Hee-do gives you a sense of dignity and completion. She didn't wallow in self pity when the relationship ended, she didn't let it ruin her career or life. She moved on to more glories as a fencer and got married too. Yes, her love for Baek Yi-jin will always remain, she never let it govern her decisions.

We have a feeling this might piss off a lot of Baek Yi-jin fans and we agree he was fighting his own demons. But we also think he will agree with us as well. You remember what he does after reading Na Hee-do's letter right? That says it all!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2022 08:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).