New Delhi, April 5: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Tuesday withdrew its previous circular that granted a short leave to all its Muslim employees during the Ramzan days.

According to earlier circular, a short leave for aprroximately two hours a day was granted to the Muslim employees of the department during the Ramzan i.e. from April 3 to May 2 or till the date of Idu'l-Fitr is declared, subject to the condition that they will accomplish their work during the remaining office hours so that the office work do not suffer. Rajya Sabha Passes Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2022.

"Now the competent authority vide their order has decided to withdraw the above said circular with immediate effect," reads the circular issued on Tuesday, adding that the said notice is for information and compliance of all concerned.

Ramzan is globally observed by Muslims as a month of fasting and prayers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2022 08:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).