Washington [US], November 8 (ANI): American technology company Nvidia paused the launch of its 12GB RTX 4080 graphics card last month, after a backlash over the naming and pricing. However, it seems the GPU is coming back but with a different name.

According to The Verge, a well-known leaker says the "unlaunched" GPU will return as the RTX 4070 Ti in January, as Nvidia attempts to fix the confusing naming around two RTX 4080 cards that had totally different specs.

A Twitter user named kopite7kimi said "the original RTX 4080 12GB will become RTX 4070 Ti instead," and replied to questions on a January 2023 release date with a thumbs up.

Previously, the user has correctly predicted the specifications of the RTX 3090 and RTX 3080, and that the RTX 4090 would require 450 watts of power, reported The Verge.

It would be logical to see the 12GB RTX 4080 make a comeback under the RTX 4070 Ti name because the 16GB model was so different from the 12GB model. Nvidia received harsh criticism for labelling the 12GB model as an RTX 4080.

The RTX 4080 12GB was supposed to start at USD 899 and include 7,680 CUDA Cores, a 2.31GHz base clock that boosts up to 2.61GHz, 639 Tensor-TFLOPs, 92 RT-TFLOPs, and 40 Shader-TFLOPs.

As per The Verge, the 16GB RTX 4080 is much more powerful, with 9,728 CUDA Cores, a base clock of 2.21GHz that boosts up to 2.51GHz, 780 Tensor-TFLOPs, 113 RT-TFLOPs, and 49 Shader-TFLOPs of power. (ANI)

