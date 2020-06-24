Oslo [Norway], June 24 (ANI): Opera on Wednesday announced the addition of built-in Twitter in the sidebar of the desktop browser.

"Today the Norwegian browser maker Opera becomes the first major browser to add built-in Twitter in the sidebar. In version 69 of the Opera browser for desktop, Twitter fans can get the best possible experience on their desktop computers," Opera said in a statement.

To enable Twitter in the browser, the user will have to click the three dots at the bottom of the sidebar and click on "Sidebar setup" or right-click the sidebar and tick Twitter in the "Messengers" section. Once the Twitter icon appears in the sidebar, the user can log into a Twitter account. Once that is done, the user is all set to use Twitter directly from the browser.

The new Twitter feature follows shortly after Opera launched built-in Instagram support and "hit record desktop user base numbers with 73 million unique monthly users in March 2020."

Maciej Kocemba, product director at Opera, said they have tweaked Opera to make it the 'perfect browser' for Twitter users.

"Having Twitter in the sidebar is perfect for people who use it very actively. Twitter users think it should be easier to access Twitter on their PCs and we agree: we have tweaked Opera to make it the perfect browser for them," Kocemba said in a statement.

Having Twitter built into Opera gives users quick access to their main feed, the search function as well as direct messages, allowing people to respond to "unfolding events more quickly." (ANI)

