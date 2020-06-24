After his Bigg Boss stint, Asim Riaz has become a household name. The second runner up of Bigg Boss 13 has a huge fan base and it seems to be only growing bigger. Post making a mark in the reality show, Asim has been starring in some popular music videos and fans are loving it. Recently, Asim starred in a music video along with girlfriend Himanshi Khurana and it became a huge hit. Riaz is now set to serenade his fans with another track and this time he will be seen along with famed Punjabi singer Barbie Maan who is also singing the song "Teri Gali". No Breakup! Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana Are Still A Couple, Confirms The Bigg Boss 13 Runner-Up (Read Tweet).

Asim took to his Instagram to share the poster of the upcoming song. Sharing the same, he wrote, "The Wait is over, Teri Gali by @barbie_maan is going to be released on 28th June 11 AM. I am sure you guys gonna love it As you guys have given love to my all projects I hope you guys are gonna love and support this too. Song is written and composed by @gururandhawa. Music is given by @officialveemusic and Video is beautifully directed by @iamyaadubrar. & @goldmediaa @bull18network." The poster features Riaz sporting his dazzling smile while singer Barbie Maan too looks gorgeous. Kalla Sohna Nai: Asim Riaz Is One Confused Soul Between Himanshi Khurana and Neha Kakkar (Watch Video).

Check Out the Poster Here:

The song is all set to release on June 28 and we bet you can't wait to watch it soon. From the poster, it looks like it is going to be a romantic track and we can't wait to see how Asim and Barbie's chemistry is in this upcoming number.

