Seoul [South Korea], November 26 (ANI): South Korean tech giant Samsung has announced yet another budget smartphone -- Galaxy A03, which seems to be a follow-up to the Galaxy A02.

While the pricing and availability of the upcoming handset are still under wraps, the company has revealed the full specifications of the phone.

As per GSM Arena, the Samsung Galaxy A03 is built around a 6.5" HD+ Infinity-V display with a notch for the 5MP selfie camera.

Around the back, we get a dual camera system consisting of a 48MP primary and 2MP depth sensor. This is an upgrade over the Galaxy A02's 13MP main camera, joined by a 2MP macro unit.

Under the hood, the upcoming device has an unnamed octa-core processor with two clusters having a maximum clock frequency of 1.6GHz. Samsung didn't mention the version of Android and One UI the Galaxy A03 runs out of the box, but the company told GSM Arena that the smartphone has three memory options - 3GB/32GB, 4GB/64GB, and 4GB/128GB.

The Galaxy A03 has Dolby Atmos support, packs a 5,000 mAh battery, and comes in Black, Blue, and Red colours.

Samsung hasn't revealed the pricing and availability of the Galaxy A03 yet, but hopefully, those details will be announced soon. (ANI)

