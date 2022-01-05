Seoul [South Korea], January 5 (ANI): With the Beijing Winter Olympics right around the corner, South Korean tech giant Samsung announced a limited-edition Galaxy Z Flip3 to celebrate the big event.

As per GSM Arena, the exclusive Z Flip3 comes in an all-new Winter Dream White colour and sports gold accents on the frame and hinge while the secondary display area dons a black finish.

The Beijing 2022 Olympics logo is placed on the bottom half right below the Samsung logo.

The new Olympic Games edition Z Flip3 comes with a custom theme complete with Olympics inspired wallpapers, icons and cover screen clock styles.

The handset comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and is listed at CNY 7,999 on Samsung's official e-shop in China. Open sales are scheduled for January 15.

It remains to be seen if all participating athletes at the Olympics will receive a Flip3 and if it will be available for purchase internationally. (ANI)

