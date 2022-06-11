Washington [US], June 11 (ANI): Samsung is attempting to 'substantially increase the UI navigation speeds,' according to an exclusive report from Sam Mobile. It will also optimise the animations to make them smoother and faster.

According to GSM Arena, Samsung's most recent devices use One UI version 4.5, which is based on Android 12. However, when Android 13 becomes available later this fall, Samsung is likely to update One UI with Android 13. OEMs struggled with the transition to Android 12 because it was the first significant change to the Android operating system in years.

Because the smartphone market has embraced 90Hz and 120Hz refresh rate screens, the focus on improving the user experience begins with how animations look and feel, resulting in a more visually pleasant smoothness factor. The user's entire experience is hampered by dropped frames and fluttering frame rates, as reported by GSM Arena.

Samsung is likely to reveal everything about One UI at its SDC (Samsung Developers' Conference) later this year, which is scheduled to take place in October. We may anticipate a new beta programme for people to test and contribute input for the next edition of One UI whenever it is revealed. (ANI)

