India and South Africa face off against each other in the 2nd T2OI game of the five-match series, The IND vs SA clash will be played on June 12, 2022 (Sunday) in Cuttack, Odisha. India will be without a number of key stars for this encounter. So ahead of IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2022, we take a look at India's predicted playing XI for the match in Odisha. IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2022 in Cuttack.

India were already without some of the regular stars but lost KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav ahead of the opening encounter as the two are set to miss the entire series due to injuries. This has opened the door for some of the upcoming players to cement their place for the T20 World Cup later this year.

All eyes will once again be on Jammu and Kashmir pacer Umran Malik, who has been named in the national team squad for the very first time. Coach Rahul Dravid has mentioned that the team will be patient with their selection before handing the speedster his debut. India vs South Africa T20I Series 2022: Key Players to Watch Out for from Both the Squads.

However, India's underwhelming performance in the opening game where they were unable to defend a target of 212 runs, could open the door for some changes.

India Likely Playing 11 vs South Africa, 2nd T20I 2022

Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (c, wk), Dinesh Karthik Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan/Umran Malik.

