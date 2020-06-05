Tech News | Signal Rolls out New Face Blurring Tool

Washington D.C. [USA], June 5 (ANI): The messaging app, Signal, has rolled out a new face blur tool for both Android and iOS users. The feature adds the ability to blur faces in photos sent via the app.

According to TechCrunch, the company has shown support to the people protesting all over the world against the police brutality.

Also Read | Racism in US? 13% Black Population But Data Shows More African-Americans Jailed, Fatally Shot Vis-a-Vis Other Ethnicities.

"2020 is a pretty good year to cover your face," the company's founder Moxie Marlinspike wrote in the blog post.

"We have also been working to figure out additional ways we can support everyone in the street right now," Marlinspike added.

Also Read | India News | Five Employees of Health Ministry Test COVID-19 Positive, Disinfection Drive Initiated.

The new feature allows you to blur all the faces in a photo with a single tap. However, if the app doesn't catch all the faces by itself, one has to draw it manually. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)