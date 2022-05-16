Washington [US], May 16 (ANI): Sony has now expanded its range of headphones to the global market with the launch of the WH1000XM5.

The newly-launched wireless headphones come with highlighted features like noise cancellation, improved latency, better design, powerful drivers, and a lot more among the others, reports Mashable.

Also Read | CSK vs GT, IPL 2022: How Gujarat Titans Choked Chennai Super Kings’ Run Flow in the Slog Overs.

The Sony WH1000XM5 headphones come with a completely revised design compared to their predecessor. According to the company, the headphones have a noise-free design, offering a much slimmer and more sophisticated design. The newly released wireless headphones have eight microphones placed around the shell.

Furthermore, it uses a synthetic leather material on the headband to make it more comfortable for the users, and a touch control along with a tap and swipe gesture.

Also Read | CSK vs GT, IPL 2022: Stephen Fleming Predicts a Bright Future for Matheesha Pathirana After Fruitful Debut Against Gujarat.

On the hardware side, the Sony WH1000XM5 provides a 30mm audio driver with improved bass and sound quality. The wireless headphone offers 30 hours of battery life on a single full charge, while also supporting fast charging.

Priced at USD 39 (Rs 30,000), Sony will start the sale of its WH1000XM5 on May 20. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)