Washington [US], November 24 (ANI): Expanding its feature of showing a warning when a user tries to retweet a labelled tweet, Twitter on Monday (local time) announced that it will also be showing a warning sign when a user likes a labelled tweet with potentially misleading information.

According to The Verge, the functionality will be rolling out on the web and the iOS versions of the social media platform this week, while the functionality will come to the Android versions later in the coming weeks.

Also Read | Latest Tulsi Vivah 2020 Mehndi Designs for Hands: Easy Yet Elegant Arabic Mehendi Patterns and Indian Henna Designs to Celebrate Dev Uthani Ekadashi Gyaras.

The company said that adding a warning to tweets with misleading information decreased the quote tweets to by 29 percent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)