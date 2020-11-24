Easy and Latest Tulsi Vivah 2020 Mehndi Designs for Hands: Tulsi Vivah is the ceremonial marriage of the sacred Tulsi plant to the Hindu god, Vishnu or Shaligram or his avatar Sri Krishna. The tulsi plant is considered to be an extremely auspicious plant that brings in good luck and prosperity to our homes. The sacred herb is worshipped daily morning by the women in the family who seek for the long life and well being of their husband and the family. Tulsi Viviah 2020 is set to be celebrated on November 26, the Ekadashi Tithi of Karthik month. People observe the stringent Ekadashi fast on this day, and married women don beautiful henna designs, colourful sarees and jewellery to celebrate their marital bliss when performing the Tulsi Vivah puja. And auspicious occasions are marked by women applying beautiful mehndi designs on their palms, which is why we are bringing you a collection of easy mehndi designs for Tulsi Vivah 2020. It also includes the latest Arabic Mehendi patterns, Indian henna designs and much more with HD images and video tutorials. Tulsi Vivah 2020 Rangoli Design Images: Simple Floral, Chowk, Dotted & Peacock Style Rangoli Patterns to Make on Prabodhini Ekadashi (Watch Videos).

Tulsi Vivah is celebrated on the Ekadashi tithi in the Shukla Paksha of Karthik month. The celebration is extremely important, and the tulsi plant in the house is decorated with a saree. A brass photo of Vishnu or Sri Krishna or the Shaligram stone is kept next to the holy tulsi plant and connected by a white thread. As we prepare to celebrate Tulsi Vivah 2020, here are some easy at-home Mehendi designs that you can don during this auspicious time.

Simple and Classic Mehendi Design for Beginners

While the end results may look like an expert masterpiece, this mehndi design is actually easy to make. Follow these instructions to the T and maybe try and skip the shading if it seems like too much!

Watch Video of Mehndi Designs for Tulsi Vivah:

Quick Mehndi Design You Are Sure to Ace

If you are confident in your basic flowering and don't want anything elaborate, this design is perfect for you! Fill all your finders for a denser design or keep it classic and simple as the video!

Watch Video of Simple Tulsi Vivah Mehndi Designs:

Elegant Mehndi Design That Is Just Right for Tulsi Vivah

This design proves that there is beauty in simplicity. This is sure to be done in less than 15 minutes and will come out beautifully!

Watch Video of Super-Easy Yet Elegant Mehendi Design for Tulsi Vivah:

Minimalist Mehendi Design For Everyone

If mehndi has not been your strong suit, this design is made for you. With just the right hacks, and a few dots, you can create this masterpiece that is minimal yet beautiful all at once!

Watch Video of Simple and Easy to Make Mehndi Designs:

Intricate Design for the Pro-Mehendi Makers in the Group

If you have been striving to create unique and challenging Mehendi designs from a young age, this is just the right challenge for you.

Watch Video of Mehndi Design With Peacock Motif:

Celebration of Tulsi Vivah is sure to be a small scale affair this year, as the cases of COVID-19 continues to rise in various key states. We hope that you celebrate this auspicious time while continuing to maintain the social distancing norms and safety precautions. Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Tulsi Vivah 2020!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2020 09:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).