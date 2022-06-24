Beijing [China], June 24 (ANI): The 12 Ultra flagship is anticipated by Xiaomi to launch soon, and according to the most recent reports, it will debut on July 5.

According to GSM Arena, promos and teasers will start a week earlier, on June 28.

On July 5, Asus will also reveal the ROG Phone 6, which will include Qualcomm's most recent chipset, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, as reported by GSM Arena.

Since the beginning of 2022, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra has been the subject of rumours, and we anticipate seeing a powerful camera setup with the Leica logo next to it. However, the company is probably going to remove the 11 Ultra's tiny rear screen. (ANI)

