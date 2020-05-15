Telangana CM to Hold Meet on May 17 on Utilisation of Godavari Water

Hyderabad, May 15 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would hold a meeting on May 17 to prepare a plan of action on utilisation of Godavari river during the coming monsoon season and a separate meeting on Krishna river water in a few days.

The meeting on Godavari water would deliberate on issues, including the quantum of water to be released from the projects on Godavari river, the amount of water to be diverted to the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) and Lower Manair Dam (LMD) and how to utilise the water, an official release said on Friday.

State ministers from Godavari catchment area and officials would attend the meeting, it said.

Like the meeting on Godavari river water, Rao would hold a meeting in a few days on the strategy to be implemented for the Krishna River water catchment area, it added.

The meeting on Krishna river water assumes significance in the backdrop of the reported decision of Andhra Pradesh government to draw additional water from the Srisailam project, a joint project of Telangana and AP.

Saying that the AP government's reported plan would affect supply of water to Telangana districts, the Telangana government has conveyed its opposition over the AP's plan to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) two days ago.

The opposition Congress and BJP in Telangana attacked the TRS government for allegedly failing to safeguard the state's interests.

TheTRS, however, dismissed their criticism.PTI SJR SS

