Telangana Man Steals State Transport Bus After He Fails to Find a Conveyance

Vikarabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): A man in Hyderabad stole a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus after he was unable to find transportation for himself. The incident took place on the night of February 16.According to Vikarabad Police, a TSRTC bus was at a halt in the Tandoor bus station in Vikarabad district on Sunday around 9 pm.Meanwhile, a person working at the bus station took away the bus to his destination after he was unable to find a ride for himself. After reaching the destination, he left the bus and fled.Police said the accused has been identified and will be arrested soon. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

