Thane Shocker: Wife Booked for Hurling Hot Oil on Auto Rickshaw Driver During Fight Over Domestic Issues in Kalyan

A 48-year-old autorickshaw driver from Maharashtra's Thane district suffered burns after his wife threw hot oil on him during a fight, an official said on Friday.

Agency News PTI| Jun 06, 2025 11:27 AM IST
A+
A-
Thane Shocker: Wife Booked for Hurling Hot Oil on Auto Rickshaw Driver During Fight Over Domestic Issues in Kalyan
Representative Image

Thane, JunU 6: A 48-year-old autorickshaw driver from Maharashtra's Thane district suffered burns after his wife threw hot oil on him during a fight, an official said on Friday. The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday at the couple's home near the Memon Masjid in the Kalyan area, he said. The auto driver, Imran Abdul Ghaffar Sheikh, and his wife got into a heated argument around 2.30 am over some domestic issues. In a fit of rage, Sheikh's wife hurled hot oil on him, said the official from the Bazarpeth police station, citing the FIR. Thane Horror: Dance Teacher Sexually Assaults 3-Year-Old Boy During Summer Camp in Ulhasnagar, Arrested.

Sheikh is being treated at a local hospital for severe burns to his head, face, eyes, and hands, the official said. “We are collecting the statements of neighbours and witnesses and verifying the sequence of events. Further legal action will be taken based on the outcome of the ongoing probe,” he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

You might also like
Lucknow Toddler Rape Case: Man Accused of Abduction, Sex Assault of 3-Year-Old Girl Killed in UP During Police Encounter
News

Lucknow Toddler Rape Case: Man Accused of Abduction, Sex Assault of 3-Year-Old Girl Killed in UP During Police Encounter
Goa: Man Held for Trying to Trade Sensitive Data Online Using Cryptocurrency Transactions
News

Goa: Man Held for Trying to Trade Sensitive Data Online Using Cryptocurrency Transactions
News

Lucknow Toddler Rape Case: Man Accused of Abduction, Sex Assault of 3-Year-Old Girl Killed in UP During Police Encounter
Goa: Man Held for Trying to Trade Sensitive Data Online Using Cryptocurrency Transactions
News

Goa: Man Held for Trying to Trade Sensitive Data Online Using Cryptocurrency Transactions
T20 Mumbai League 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Check Latest Team Standings and Leaderboard of Season 3 of Twenty20 Competition
Cricket

T20 Mumbai League 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Check Latest Team Standings and Leaderboard of Season 3 of Twenty20 Competition
Lucknow Shocker: Toddler Gang-Raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Alambagh Area, Left Unconscious Under Metro Bridge; Probe Underway
News

Lucknow Shocker: Toddler Gang-Raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Alambagh Area, Left Unconscious Under Metro Bridge; Probe Underway

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
bajaj finance share
5000+K+ searches
hdfc bank share
5000+K+ searches
nifty bank
5000+K+ searches
nikhil sosale
5000+K+ searches
azad engineering
500+K+ searches
Today's Trends

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Miss World 2025Virat Kohli RetirementNarendra ModiIPL 2025Operation SindoorFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaIndia Pakistan WariPhone 17FatafatTom Cruise
Google Trends Google Trends
bajaj finance share
5000+K+ searches
hdfc bank share
5000+K+ searches
nifty bank
5000+K+ searches
nikhil sosale
5000+K+ searches
azad engineering
500+K+ searches
Today's Trends

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Miss World 2025Virat Kohli RetirementNarendra ModiIPL 2025Operation SindoorFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaIndia Pakistan WariPhone 17FatafatTom CruiseRoyal Challengers BengaluruKerala Lottery Results
Google News Telegram Bot

World

Technology

Business

Auto

Viral

Photos

Videos

SocialLY

LatestLY

About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
Download ios app Download ios app

Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel