Thane Shocker: Wife Booked for Hurling Hot Oil on Auto Rickshaw Driver During Fight Over Domestic Issues in Kalyan

Thane, JunU 6: A 48-year-old autorickshaw driver from Maharashtra's Thane district suffered burns after his wife threw hot oil on him during a fight, an official said on Friday. The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday at the couple's home near the Memon Masjid in the Kalyan area, he said. The auto driver, Imran Abdul Ghaffar Sheikh, and his wife got into a heated argument around 2.30 am over some domestic issues. In a fit of rage, Sheikh's wife hurled hot oil on him, said the official from the Bazarpeth police station, citing the FIR. Thane Horror: Dance Teacher Sexually Assaults 3-Year-Old Boy During Summer Camp in Ulhasnagar, Arrested.

Sheikh is being treated at a local hospital for severe burns to his head, face, eyes, and hands, the official said. “We are collecting the statements of neighbours and witnesses and verifying the sequence of events. Further legal action will be taken based on the outcome of the ongoing probe,” he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)