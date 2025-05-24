Thane, May 24: On Thursday, May 22, the Thane police arrested a dance teacher for allegedly sexually assaulting a three-year-old boy in Maharashtra. Police officials said that the accused sexually abused the student during a summer camp in Ulhasnagar. They also said that around 20 children from the area had joined the two-day summer camp organised by the accused.

The accused has been identified as Jitendra Dulani (45). According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the minor boy told cops that Dulani took him to a dark room during the break, where he took off his clothes and sexually assaulted him. A police officer said that the victim experienced physical discomfort after he returned home from the summer camp. Thane Shocker: IT Professional Rapes Woman With Promise of Marriage, Posts Victim’s Objectionable Pictures on Instagram After Breakup, Arrested.

"Upon being gently questioned by the parents, the child disclosed the inappropriate actions of the dance teacher," the officer added. After this, the victim's parents approached the Vitthalwadi police and lodged a complaint against the accused. Subsequently, the police arrested the accused after conducting a late-night raid. Thane Shocker: Man Rapes 10-Year-Old Girl, Slits Her Throat Before Throwing Body From 6th Floor at Samrat Nagar in Mumbra; Held.

Post his arrest, the accused was produced before a court, which placed him in police custody for five days. Meanwhile, cops are also recording statements from other children who attended the summer camp to check if anyone else was also sexually assaulted by the dance teacher. An investigation in connection with the incident is underway.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2025 01:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).